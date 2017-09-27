Justin Bieber speaks out on the time that Ed Sheeran drunkenly hit him in the face with a golf club

Justin Bieber has said that Ed Sheeran ‘still owes him’ after the time he ‘got drunk and hit him in the face with a gold club’.

Sheeran, who famously wrote Bieber’s hit ‘Love Yourself’, revealed earlier this year that the pair were once out in Japan when things took an unfortunate turn. 

Now, Bieber has said that he hopes that one drunken event leads to another collaboration with Sheeran.

“Of course I want him to write for me again in the future,” Bieber told The Sun. “I get that every artist out there wants him to write for them – but we are buddies and he still owes me from hitting me with a golf club!”

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 22: Justin Bieber (L) and Ed Sheeran attend the World Premiere of “Ed Sheeran: Jumpers For Goalposts” at Odeon Leicester Square on October 22, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Speaking of the gold club incident in an interview earlier this year, Sheeran said: “We’d been out to a dive bar. He just drank water and I got hammered. Then we went to a golf course, and he lay on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth. I was like, ‘Fuck, I need to aim this properly,’ and I swung. And you know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap? But in real life when someone gets punched, you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening? I heard a sound like the last one, and saw his security guard looking at me like…

Sheeran added: “I’d cracked Justin Bieber right in the cheek with a golf club. That was,” he concludes, “one of those ‘What the fuck?’ moments.”

While his feud with Marilyn Manson rages on, Bieber recently took a stand against racism and spoke out for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Meanwhile, a recent study found that more ginger men are having sex thanks to the fame of Ed Sheeran.

