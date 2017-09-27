Justin Bieber speaks out on the time that Ed Sheeran drunkenly hit him in the face with a golf club

'He still owes me'

Justin Bieber has said that Ed Sheeran ‘still owes him’ after the time he ‘got drunk and hit him in the face with a gold club’.

Now, Bieber has said that he hopes that one drunken event leads to another collaboration with Sheeran.

“Of course I want him to write for me again in the future,” Bieber told The Sun. “I get that every artist out there wants him to write for them – but we are buddies and he still owes me from hitting me with a golf club!”

Speaking of the gold club incident in an interview earlier this year, Sheeran said: “We’d been out to a dive bar. He just drank water and I got hammered. Then we went to a golf course, and he lay on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth. I was like, ‘Fuck, I need to aim this properly,’ and I swung. And you know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap? But in real life when someone gets punched, you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening? I heard a sound like the last one, and saw his security guard looking at me like…

Sheeran added: “I’d cracked Justin Bieber right in the cheek with a golf club. That was,” he concludes, “one of those ‘What the fuck?’ moments.”

While his feud with Marilyn Manson rages on, Bieber recently took a stand against racism and spoke out for the Black Lives Matter movement.

I am a white Canadian and I will never know what it feels like to be an African American but what I do know is I am willing to stand up and use my voice to shine light on racism, because it's a real thing and it's more prevalent now than I have ever seen in my lifetime.. we are all Gods children and we are ALL EQUAL. A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Sep 22, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Meanwhile, a recent study found that more ginger men are having sex thanks to the fame of Ed Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran’s upcoming tour dates are below: Tickets are available here Wednesday 9 May – Belfast Boucher Playing Fields

Thursday 24 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday 25 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium

Saturday 26 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium

Sunday 27 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday 1 June – Glasgow Hampden Park

Saturday 2 June – Glasgow Hampden Park

Sunday 3 June – Glasgow Hampden Park

Friday 8 June – Newcastle St James’ Park

Saturday 9 June – Newcastle St James’ Park

Sunday 10 June – Newcastle St James’ Park

Thursday 14 June – London Wembley Stadium

Friday 15 June – London Wembley Stadium

Saturday 16 June – London Wembley Stadium

Sunday 17 June – London Wembley Stadium

Thursday 21 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium

Friday 22 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium

Saturday 23 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium

Sunday 24 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium