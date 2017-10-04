Justin Bieber’s 2014 meltdown was ‘worse than people realised’

Manager Scooter Braun has opened up on the singer's past

Justin Bieber‘s manager Scooter Braun has called the singer’s 2014 meltdown ‘worse than people realised’.

Bieber’s 2014 was fraught with incident and controversy – from reported frequent marijuana and prescription drug use, to being arrested for his involvement in an illegal street race, Bieber also threw eggs at a neighbour’s house, was charged for assaulting a limousine driver, and was sued by a paparazzi who claims Bieber assaulted him.

On social media, he posted a controversial picture of a Japanese war shrine and compared an accident he had in LA to the death of Princess Diana. He was also forced to apologise over claims he used the n-word, and joking about joining the Klu Klux Klan.

Now, a new Wall Street Journal interview with Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun has revealed further info on Bieber’s ‘life or death’ mental state during the fraught time.

Speaking on the meltdown, Braun says: “I have inconveniences, and other people have problems. Mine feel important, but they’re not.

“They’re not life or death. Justin’s stuff got to a point where it was a problem.”

Adding that he feared for the singer’s wellbeing, he continues: “I failed him day after day. We were living in hell because he was in such a dark place.”

“Some of the biggest people in the industry, people invested in Justin’s career, told me, ‘It’s over. Focus on something else. That kid is done.’,” he continued.

“[But] I made a promise to him when he was 13 that I would never give up on him. I plan on keeping that promise… I think he’s seen the worst of himself, and to watch him rise out of it was amazing.”

The reformed Justin Bieber recently stated that racism is ‘more prevalent now’ and he’s ‘willing to stand up’ for Black Lives Matter.

Posting on Instagram, the star shared a yellow and black image that read, “Black Lives Matter”, showing support for the anti-racism movement, further writing in a caption: “I am a white Canadian and I will never know what it feels like to be an African American but what I do know is I am willing to stand up and use my voice to shine light on racism, because it’s a real thing and it’s more prevalent now than I have ever seen in my lifetime.”