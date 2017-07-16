Justin Bieber’s been in trouble with the police again

He was caught using his cell phone whilst driving.

Justin Bieber is no stranger to controversy so it should come as no surprise that he’s been caught by the long arm of the law again.

TMZ reports that the ‘Despacito’ singer was stopped by police in Beverly Hills last night (July 15) for using his phone at the wheel of his Mercedes G-Wagon. They haven’t confirmed whether he was texting or calling.

The news outlet says law enforcement told them that: ‘Justin was calm and cooperative, took his ticket and moved along without further incident.’

Fines for this sort of incident cost $162 (£124) in Beverly Hills.

Mugshot #jailsnotacoolplacetobe, #notfun #neveragain A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

It’s not the first time the Canadian has been in trouble – he was arrested in Miami back in 2014 for driving under the influence, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended licence, and he has since responded to that infamous mugshot.

He has also been accused of faking illness to skip a ‘Sorry’ songwriting dispute deposition, and allegedly headbutted a man after a pre-Grammys event back in February this year.

The singer recently played Hyde Park’s British Summertime festival on July 2, where he complained about feeling ill and appeared to blow his nose on a fan’s hoodie.