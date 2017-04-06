Justin Bieber’s world tour has grossed nearly $200 million

‘Purpose’ tour launched in March 2016



Just over one year since starting in March 2016, Justin Bieber’s ‘Purpose’ world tour has reportedly grossed close to $200 million.

Following from Bieber’s 2015 album of the same name, the ‘Purpose’ tour started March 9 2016 in Seattle, and visits Ecuador’s Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa on its next stop (April 8).

Box office counts, reported by Billboard, claim more than 2.2 million tickets have been sold on 122 world tour stops. Bieber has played 10 shows so far in 2017, bringing in $40 million in total.

In a recent stopover in Sydney, Australia, Bieber pleaded with his fans to “stop acting like animals” when they chased him from the Chargrill Charlie’s restaurant to his car. Photos show that Bieber needed a police escort to form a barrier while he dined, while other footage shows him telling the crowd: “The more you guys scream and act like animals, the less we can have a conversation.”

This comes after Bieber said he would no longer take photos with fans as it made him feel like ‘a zoo animal‘, while just last week he told a fan that they ‘made him feel sick’ for attempting to take a selfie.

Bieber will headline a Barclaycard BST Hyde Park show on Sunday July 2, with support coming from Martin Garrix, Swedish pop sensation Tove Lo and Anne-Marie.