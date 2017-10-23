""Still ensuring white privilege remains in style in 2017."

Justin Timberlake has announced that he is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018, 14 years after his now notorious appearance at the iconic event alongside Janet Jackson.

The former N-Sync singer announced the news on Twitter, sharing a brief clip that saw him revealing the news alongside US talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

“I DO have the time. Half the time”, he captioned the clip.

The news was also confirmed by Pepsi in a follow up tweet.

But the announcement also faced backlash from people who expressed dismay that Timberlake had been given another crack at the show after his 2004 performance became notorious for the moment which saw him accidentally rip Janet Jackson’s top to expose her nipples.

Posting on Twitter, many complained about the lack of recognition for Jackson, who had been forced to film an apology for the initial incident.

Journalist Ernest Owens wrote: “Still ensuring white privilege remains in style in 2017. Meanwhile, Janet Jackson is still left in the cold. My only request is that you don’t perform any of the music inspired by her brother or any Black artist. You love our culture, but disrespect our people”

Another said: “If Janet Jackson can’t ever perform at the Super Bowl again then Justin Timberlake shouldn’t be able to either.”

This year, the Superbowl halftime show was played by Lady Gaga, who began her performance on the roof of the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, before appearing to ‘jump’ inside the venue.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is known for being one of the most highly watched global events every year, with last time’s show reaching more than 150 million people across the globe, including more than 80 million views.

Timberlake’s performance comes after Coldplay, Beyonce, Madonna and Bruno Mars, who all played the event in recent years.