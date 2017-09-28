Watch Justin Timberlake cover Kendrick Lamar’s ‘HUMBLE’

JT segued the track into his performance of the 2002 hit 'Cry Me A River'

Justin Timberlake covered a short section of Kendrick Lamar‘s track ‘HUMBLE.’ during a recent gig – watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

Timberlake has recently started performing live again, with the 36-year-old returning to the stage at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival last weekend in his home state of Tennessee.

Towards the end of a rendition of his 2002 smash hit ‘Cry Me A River’ Timberlake worked in a short cover of Lamar’s ‘HUMBLE.’, which came out back in March and is taken from the Compton rapper’s acclaimed fourth studio album ‘DAMN.’.

Watch Timberlake cover ‘HUMBLE.’ below.

Meanwhile, Timberlake is reported to be close to finalising a deal to perform during next year’s Super Bowl half-time show.

This year’s half-time show saw Lady Gaga perform and was the second most-watched Super Bowl half-time show of all time.

Next year’s Super Bowl is set to take place on February 4, 2018 at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Jay-Z had previously been linked with a performance at next year’s half-time show, but the New York rapper has reportedly rejected the opportunity in order to show solidarity to the NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who has previously spoken out about race relations in the US and has famously refused to stand during the US national anthem.