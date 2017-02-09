Justin Timberlake reveals why he left N Sync

US boyband announced they were taking a "temporary hiatus" in 2002, but have never recorded together again.

Justin Timberlake has explained why he left N Sync in the early noughties.

The US boyband announced they were taking a “temporary hiatus” in 2002, but have never recorded together again. Five years later, Timberlake’s bandmate Lance Bass confirmed they had “definitely broken up”.

Timberlake went on to launch an enormously successful solo career with the albums ‘Justified’ and ‘FutureSex/LoveSounds’. He also branched out into acting with roles in films including The Social Network and Bad Teacher.

Looking back at the end of N Sync with The Hollywood Reporter, Timberlake recalled: “We were on a stadium tour, and I just felt like the whole thing was too big. It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche. And, also, I was growing out of it.”

He added: “I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group. I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart.”

Although N Sync have never fully reformed, Timberlake’s former boyband bandmates did join him on stage during his performance at the MTV VMAs in 2013. They also had a mini-reunion at band member JC Chasez’s 40th birthday last year.

In November Timberlake gave an update on his next solo album, revealing he is working with Pharrell Williams, Timbaland and Max Martin.