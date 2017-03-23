Justin Vernon responds to Brad Pitt listening to Bon Iver in ‘sad listening sessions’ after divorce

'Someone get Brad at me'

Justin Vernon has responded to reports that Brad Pitt has been listening to Bon Iver in ‘sad listening sessions’ in the wake of his divorce.

Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce citing ‘irreconcilable differences‘, before he was cleared of all claims of child abuse.

In the time since, The Daily Mail reports that Pitt has been creating a sculpture with friend, British artist Thomas Houseago – “spending up to 15 hours a day in the studio working until the early hours of the morning and listening to playlists of sad songs”.

They also reported that his “art soundtrack includes songs by indie singer Bon Iver, and breakup track ‘Just To Satisfy You’ by Waylon Jennings.

Now, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has responded to the claims, telling fans: “Cool. Someone get Brad at me, I guess? We should talk.”

Last month saw Jolie give her first interview since the pair split.

“I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time,” she said. “We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”

Asked how she is coping with the divorce, Jolie replied: “Many, many people find themselves in this situation. My whole, my family… we’ve all being through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children… And my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

Jolie and Pitt had been together since 2004, marrying in August 2014. They have six children together.

After the release of his acclaimed 2016 album ’22, A Million‘, Bon Iver was forced to cancel his 2017 UK and European tour ‘due to personal reasons’.