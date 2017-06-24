Kaiser Chiefs recall their sweaty meeting with Brad Pitt

The actor has been spotted hanging out at Glastonbury this weekend

Kaiser Chiefs have recalled having a sweaty meeting with Brad Pitt.

The band are due to play on Glastonbury‘s Other Stage at 4:15pm today and stopped by NME HQ beforehand.

The actor has been spotted hanging out at the Somerset festival, as well as other Hollywood A-listers Johnny Depp and Bradley Cooper. Asked who they’d rather hang out with, frontman Ricky Wilson and bassist Simon Rix both answered Pitt.

“He once stood side of stage for us when we were supporting Green Day in New Orleans,” Wilson elaborated. “I had a picture taken with me, but I was wearing a grey marl t-shirt. You know grey marl? But you can’t sweat in grey marl.

“In the picture I’m like this [poses with arm round Rix, smiling] and he’s like this [looks very serious] and I’ve just got a huge sweat patch. I’ll dig that photo out. It’s a good photo, that.”

Pitt was spotted at Glastonbury early on Friday evening (June 23) watching Kris Kristofferson‘s set on the Pyramid Stage.

The Fight Club and Inglorious Basterds actor watched on from the side of the Pyramid as the veteran country singer-songwriter delivered an hour-long set.

The set proved to be eventful as Kristofferson invited Cooper and Depp to join him on stage.

Cooper, who is filming scenes for his upcoming movie A Star Is Born at Worthy Farm this weekend, had the honour of introducing Kristofferson on stage, saying: “You guys were awesome, that was great. It’s my sheer pleasure to introduce Kris Kristofferson.”

Depp, meanwhile, later joined Kristofferson to perform the track ‘On Sunday Morning Coming Down’ – a collaboration that Kristofferson called “an honour.”

Towards the end of the set, the cameras panned to the side of the stage to briefly show Pitt watching on. The actor showed his appreciation in the standing section, where he was spotted watching Kristofferson next to BBC presenter Jo Whiley.

Foo Fighters will headline the Pyramid Stage tonight (June 24), while Phoenix, Solange, Run The Jewels and The Jacksons are amongst those to also play.