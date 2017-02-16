Kano on Wiley’s impact on music: ‘He’s the guy everyone looks up to’

Wiley won the Outstanding Contribution to Music prize at least night's V05 NME Awards 2017;

Kano has praised Wiley for his impact on music, calling him “the guy that everyone looks up to”.

Wiley collected the Outstanding Contribution to Music prize at last night’s V05 NME Awards 2017. Skepta presented him with the award on the night, calling the ‘Godfather of Grime’ “one of my favourite people on the planet”.

Speaking on the red carpet beforehand, Kano said of Wiley’s impact: “Coming up, he’s been through the eras from being a jungle MC to a garage MC to being right at the beginning and kind of innovating the grime thing. He’s contributed so much to music, especially where I’m from, east London – he was the guy that everyone looked up to. And I think it’s overdue.”

Kano added: “Look at the all the artists that have been inspired and influenced by Wiley: Dizzee Rascal, myself, Novelist, Stormzy, Skepta. You can all trace us back to Wiley in a way. So I feel he’s done massive things for UK music and it’s only right that he gets rewarded for it.”

Skepta also praised Wiley as he collected his Outstanding Contribution award, saying: “He’s selfless. He cares about it and he’s really about it, you get what I’m saying? He’s put his heart and his whole life into it.”

