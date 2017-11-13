MOBO founder Kanya King confirmed for NME’s #Lifehacks event

She'll share the things she wishes she'd know when she was 18.

Kanya King MBE, founder of the MOBO Awards, is the latest creative heavyweight to join NME’s upcoming #Lifehacks event.

King founded the MOBO (Music Of Black Origin) Awards in 1996 to recognise the outstanding achievements of artists making music in genres including gospel, jazz, R&B, soul, reggae and hip-hop. In 2013 she was named as one of the 100 most powerful women in the UK by BBC Radio 4’s Women’s Hour.

King will speak on a panel in which fellow creatives discuss the things they wish they’d known at age 18. Also speaking on the panel will be Jonathan Badyal, Head of Communications at Universal Music UK.

The panel forms part of a full afternoon of talks and activities designed to help you kick-start your career in the creative industries. NME has teamed up with University of Salford and youth initiative Create Jobs to lay on the #Lifehacks event in London on November 23.

NME’s #Lifehacks event on November 23 will be headlined by Chelsea footballer Eni Aluko and hip-hop artist Loyle Carner, who will team up for an ‘in conversation’ panel. Another panel will see Paris Lees, Paula Akpan and Josie Naughton join forces to discuss how to effect positive change.

Meanwhile, Lauren Thomas and Ibrahim Kamara will speak on a panel discussing Skills To Succeed In A Digital Age.

One the day, you’ll also be able to connect with the NME team and our partners at the dedicated Hack-Space. Plus, there will be free food and drink, and the event will culminate in an exclusive secret evening gig. At last year’s #Lifehacks launch event, Tinie Tempah wowed the crowds.

You can buy tickets to our first #LifeHacks event (including an exclusive secret gig) with University of Salford here.