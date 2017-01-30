Kanye, Drake and Bieber reportedly snubbing Grammy Awards

Frank Ocean has already confirmed he will sit out the awards show.



Kanye West, Drake and Justin Bieber will reportedly not attend next month’s Grammy Awards despite each receiving multiple nominations.

According to TMZ, all three artists are sitting out the awards because of objections over its representation.

Both Bieber and Drake don’t find the awards “relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers,” according to TMZ‘s sources.

While West will not attend because “he’s received 21 Grammys, but when he was head-to-head against a white singer, he never won.”

The rapper has previously threatened to boycott the Grammys if Frank Ocean wasn’t nominated and has criticised the awards in the past for their lack of diversity.

However, Ocean himself chose to abstain from the awards this year by not submitting his latest album ‘Blonde’ for consideration.

“That institution certainly has nostalgic importance. It just doesn’t seem to be representing very well for people who come from where I come from, and hold down what I hold down,” he explained, in an interview with the New York Times.

“I think the infrastructure of the awarding system and the nomination system and screening system is dated,” he added. “I’d rather this be my Colin Kaepernick moment for the Grammys than sit there in the audience.”

Bieber’s ‘Purpose’ and Drake’s ‘VIEWS’ are both up for Album of the Year. Drake received eight nominations in total, while West got five and Bieber four.