Kanye West and Jay-Z to reconcile and settle legal battle?

Reports suggest that the pair will 'meet face-to-face soon'

Kanye West and Jay-Z could be set to meet in hope of settling their ongoing legal dispute, according to new reports.

West parted ways with Jay’s streaming service Tidal this summer due to a dispute over money. Sources close to Tidal revealed at the time that West was unhappy with the service, claiming they owe him over $3 million. A letter was reportedly sent by West’s lawyers to Tidal, stating that the company was in breach of their contract, and that it would be terminated. After a two-week back-and-forth, no resolution was found.

The dispute dates back to West’s ‘The Life Of Pablo’ album, which brought 1.5 million new subscribers to Tidal – a swell in users which was supposed to see Kanye granted a bonus, which Tidal is allegedly still yet to pay. It also concerned a number of music videos, which Kanye alleged that Tidal hasn’t reimbursed him for.

In response, Tidal claimed that Kanye is still under contract with the service, reportedly threatening to sue should he sign to another streaming company – a threat which saw Kanye state that he would counter-sue.

TMZ now reports that Kanye and Jay “will be meeting face-to-face soon” in order to “squash their latest beef”, adding: “The meeting should go down soon, and once it does their Tidal dispute will quickly end.”

The pair’s friendship seems to have strained in recent times. West criticised Jay on stage late last year, claiming that his former friend hadn’t called him since his wife Kim Kardashian was the victim of an armed robbery in Paris. Kanye also alleged that Jay-Z had the power to put a hit out on him.

During that same rant, West made his grievances with Tidal clear. The rapped declared that the long-rumoured sequel to their collaborative ‘Watch The Throne’ album would never see release, citing “this Tidal/Apple bullshit” as the reason.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z’s latest album ‘4:44’ features lines thought to be a diss towards Kanye.