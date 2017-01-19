Kanye West and Jay Z ‘planning new collaboration’

The two rappers have reportedly patched things up after their apparent falling out last year.

Kanye West and Jay Z are reportedly planning another collaboration.

The powerhouse rappers have teamed up numerous times in the past – most notably for their 2011 album and tour ‘Watch the Throne’. However, their relationship seems to have grown strained in recent years, with West criticising Jay Z on stage in October, shortly after Kim Kardashian had experienced a robbery in Paris.

“Don’t call me, after the robbery, and say ‘how you feelin?'” West said to the crowd during the Seattle show on his Saint Pablo tour. “You wanna know how I’m feelin’? Come by the house. Bring the kids by the house. Like we’re brothers. Let’s sit down.”

He added: “I can’t take this shit, bro. Our kids have never even played together.”

According to The Sun, the pair have now patched things up and are in talks to record new music together.

A source is quoted as saying: “Kanye is over the moon to have his ‘family’ back. He is starting to feel like himself again, knowing he has the support of Jay and Beyonce. Some new tracks would be fascinating given what Kanye has been through over the past year. But under the watchful eye of his mentor and ‘big bro’ Jay, it would be huge.”

Read more: Chance The Rapper ranks every Kanye West album from best to worst

West recently said his New Year’s resolution is for “everybody to be happy”. Meanwhile, a leaked French police report reportedly contains Kim Kardashian’s first-hand account of what actually happened during her robbery in Paris in October.