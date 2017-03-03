Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is already making music

Her mum shared a Snapchat of her jamming on a miniature violin.

North West, the three-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, is already making music.

Her mother has shared a Snapchat of the toddler jamming on a miniature violin – check out her skills below.

North West isn’t the only pop offspring to be developing music skills at a young age. Last year, producer Swizz Beatz shared a clip of he and Alicia Keys’ five-year-old son, Egypt Dean, helping him to produce a Q-Tip album.

Meanwhile, North’s father Kanye West has recently shared a new 17 minute single featuring The Dream and DJDS. The track, titled ‘BED YEEZY SEASON 5’, was used during West’s latest fashion launch.

West has also denied saying that Drake was ‘overplayed‘ after he was accused of ‘publicly shitting on the ‘One Dance’ star‘.

He’s also said to have recorded a new track with Paul McCartney, Dirty Projectors and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. West and his ‘Watch The Throne’ collaborator Jay Z are said to be planning to make more music together too.

It has also been reported that West will be rescheduling his UK and European ‘Saint Pablo’ tour for later this year – after he was forced to cancel after being hospitalised ‘for his own health and safety‘.