Yeezy does Cali cool

Kanye West has released an exclusive new zine for super eager fans.

Made specially for Kanye followers who were keen enough to pre-order the new Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers and his second Calabasas collection, the zine features 64 pages of vintage style photography largely organised around a gas station.

The images were shot by Jackie Nickerson, showcasing sweatpants, sweatshirts hats and trainers from Kanye’s new Calabasas collection. The items are modelled by Tremaine Emory and Melissa Collett.

See the full collection of zine photos via Dazed.

Last week it was reported that Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian’s LA Home had been the target of an attempted car burglary, a year on from the gunpoint robbery attack on Ms Kardashian in Paris.

An unknown source also claimed the burglars had attempted to steal Mr West’s mobile phone from his car, but dropped the phone when the couple’s private security appeared.

Earlier this month, Beck told NME that he had reached out to Kanye West over a possible collaboration.