Kanye West is being countersued by his tour insurers

They're citing their drug and alcohol usage policies

Kanye West‘s lawsuit around his ‘The Life Of Pablo’ tour has been struck with a counterclaim by the tour’s insurers.

Last November, the rapper cancelled the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour following a concert in Sacramento where he controversially cut his set short after just 30 minutes following an onstage rant. West was later hospitalised and it was reported that he was suffering from “temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration.”

It was subsequently revealed earlier this month that West was suing an insurance company after it allegedly refused to pay out over the cancellation. The claim is valued at $10 million.

Now, as Hollywood Reporter state, a syndicate for the Lloyd’s Of London insurers has responded with a counterclaim, citing the insurer’s policies surrounding “preexisting psychological condition, possession of illegal drugs, prescription drugs not taken as medically prescribed, and the consumption of alcohol rendering the insured unfit to perform.”

West’s lawsuit claims that his hospitalisation at UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital Center was to prove to his insurers that his mental breakdown was real, and not self inflicted by drug or alcohol use, and also cites extensively his co-operation with his insurers. Lloyd’s Of London’s countersuit claims differently.

“Underwriters’ investigation indicates substantial irregularities in Mr. West’s medical history,” state the court papers. “Furthermore the insured’s failure to cooperate in Underwriters’ investigation is contrary to the duties of cooperation VGT agreed to as a condition precedent to any obligation of Underwriters to pay any claim arising under the Policies. Throughout Underwriters’ investigation, VGT and its legal, medical and other agents and representatives have delayed, hindered, stalled and or refused to provide information both relevant and necessary for Underwriters to complete their investigation of the claim.”

The papers do not state what it is that Lloyd’s Of London’s investigation has revealed, “in order to protect the privacy of Mr. West from public disclosure of details of his private life.”

Paul Schrieffer and Wayne Hammack at P.K. Schrieffer will be the attorneys handling Lloyd’s Of London’s counterclaim against Kanye West. Notably, they are the same attorneys who fought Foo Fighters after they cancelled gigs in the wake of Dave Grohl’s broken leg.