Cradle Of Filth respond to Kanye West wearing their band t-shirt

Rapper recently repped the extreme metal outfit

Cradle Of Filth have responded to Kanye West wearing one of the band’s t-shirts, saying that it was “fortunate” the two acts had never collaborated.

Last week, the Daily Mail reported on West going out for dinner in Los Angeles with paparazzi photos showing the rapper in a long-sleeved t-shirt displaying the name of the Suffolk extreme metal band.

The band later took to Facebook to post one of the photos and writing: “Kanye West. Cradle Of Filth fan. Fortunately not a collaborator.” See that post beneath.

A ‘leaked’ Glastonbury 2017 line-up claimed that Cradle Of Filth were playing this summer’s festival. However festival boss Emily Eavis has since described the leak as “fake news”.

Kanye features on Drake’s new playlist-album ‘More Life’. West links up with Drake for ‘Glow’ on the record. The pair had previously been reported to be working on a collaborative album. That hasn’t yet surfaced.

In other Kanye news, a teenager recently made a rapping AI bot by using West’s lyrics. Meanwhile, reports that Kanye could be set to release a NASA and VHS-themed new album seems to have proven false.

