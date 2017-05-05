Kanye West has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts

It's not known why

Kanye West appears to have deactivated both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The rapper is known for his vocal, but sporadic, presence on Twitter, while he joined Instagram in September 2o16 – calling his account “art” and later uploading 99 photos to the social media platform after cancelling a show.

It is not currently known why West has deleted his social media accounts, but NME has approached a press representative of the rapper for an official comment.

In August 2016, it was reported that West had possibly quit Twitter but it later turned out to be an error with the platform itself.

Earlier this year saw Kanye delete all of his pro-Trump tweets that he had posted after meeting the then-President elect at Trump Tower.

Today, West launched a new kids clothing line with wife Kim Kardashian. The reality TV star tweeted this week: “For the past few years Kanye and I have made almost all of our kids clothes and we have collaborated on a new kids line… TheKidsSupply has been what we’ve been working on for a long time. I’m so excited about this!”

Earlier this week tabloid reports suggested that West refused to attend the Met Gala because of a headline storm involving Kardashian and her sister Kourtney in Mexico.

Kanye was reportedly angered by some explicit photos of his wife Kim on the beach. The Sun reported of a friend close to the couple revealing that “Kanye has helped turned Kim into a fashion icon and he feels those pictures with Kourtney have made her look cheap, damaging her brand. Their behaviour completely detracted from Kim’s current standing in the industry.”