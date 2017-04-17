Kanye West dressed as the Easter Bunny for a kids party

Wife Kim Kardashian posts the photos to Instagram

Kanye West dressed up as the Easter Bunny for his family’s Easter party at the weekend.

The rapper’s wife Kim Kardashian uploaded a series of photos from their Easter celebrations, including two of West in a Easter Bunny costume. One featured the caption “Dadye” and showed West entertaining his daughter North and friends.

See below:

Dadye 🐰🤣🐰 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

🐰 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

Easter 2017 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

West didn’t appear at Coachella over the weekend, despite rumours that he might deliver a surprise performance. With Kanye’s collaborators Schoolboy Q and Travis Scott both playing the festival, rumours had circulated that West could be set to join them live. Last year saw West join A$AP Rocky onstage at Coachella, while Kanye himself headlined the festival in 2011.

Meanwhile, West has launched a new jewellery line through his Yeezy fashion brand, which includes a $13,000 (£10,490) necklace.

The Yeezy Supply store has significantly bolstered its online collection with the new additions, which include a selection of chains and necklaces that were made in collaboration with Jacob & Co.’s Jacob Arabo. Also up for sale are a set of rings (which start at $1500) and bracelets ($9500).

The most eye-catching addition to the store is the $13,000-priced 18-karat chain, which features religious iconography on its pendant. According to Vogue, West explained that the pricey chain and the other jewellery pieces was representative of his attempt to “create something that represented timeless love.”

View the new additions to the Yeezy Supply Store here.