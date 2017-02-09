Fans camp outside UK shop for four days to buy new Kanye West Yeezy shoes

The Adidas-designed Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will go on sale in the UK on Saturday (February 11) at this sole outlet

Fans of Kanye West have set up camp outside a Nottingham shoe shop in anticipation of the sole UK release of the rapper’s new Yeezy trainers.

The rapper’s latest collaboration with Adidas, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, will only go on sale at just the one UK retail outlet on Saturday (February 11) – the honour of which has fallen on Nottingham shoe store 18montrose.

Fans and shoe collectors have been camping outside the shop, located on Bridlesmith Gate in the centre of Nottingham, since Tuesday (February 7), with one group travelling up from London to wait in line for the £150 shoes.

The group told The Nottingham Post that they’d spent in excess of £1500 in travel and hotel expenses (as well as the total cost of the shoes when purchased), with members of the group taking it in terms to wait in line.

Speaking to the local paper, student Zaheed Bukreedan explained that he and his fellow “sneakerheads” couldn’t miss out on the launch of West’s latest line of shoes.

“We have a hotel room at the Ibis and are taking it in shifts to sit in the queue,” Bukreedan explained. “A friend of mine is a sneakerhead, he’s been collecting them for about five years and has around 30 in his collection. So when he saw the shop’s blog post announcing it, he said he wasn’t risking missing out.”

Earlier this week, West denied producing a diss track aimed at President Donald Trump.