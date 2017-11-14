Kanye West fans stream ‘Hey Mama’ 700,000 times to protest Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ and to honour his mother

Kanye West fans took to Spotify to play his track ‘Hey Mama’ 700,000 times in protest to the release of Taylor Swift‘s new album ‘Reputation‘, and in memory of West’s late mother.

Earlier this year, fans noticed that the release of Swift’s new album ‘Reputation’ also marked the 10 year anniversary of the death of Kanye’s mother, Donda – who passed away on November 10 2007 as the result of complications from a cosmetic surgical procedure. While Swift’s camp denied any correlation, various created events on social media to mark November 10 as ‘Hey Mama Day’.

As The Ringer reports, the 2005 track from ‘Late Registration’ written in dedication to West’s mother saw streams increase by about 700,000 from 23.6 million to 24.3 million over the course of a 24-hour period.

Stating that the release being in time with Kanye’s mother’s death was purely a coincidence, a spokesman for Swift said: “It is standard practice that releases come out on Fridays and we locked in this release date based on other Universal Music Group releases.

“There is no correlation.”

After performing two new songs from ‘Reputation’ on Saturday Night Live, yesterday saw Swift announce her live comeback with a lengthy 2018 US tour.

UK and European dates are expected to be revealed shortly.