Kanye West files trademark for ‘Yeezy Sound’

Is he about to launch his own streaming service?

Kanye West has filed a trademark under the name ‘Yeezy Sound’, leaving many to speculate that the rapper is preparing his own streaming service.

According to The Blast, the trademark – which was filed in November 2017 – would cover a service which includes “streaming of music, audio, images, video, and other multimedia content, over the Internet.”

The news comes following an extensive feud between West and TIDAL owner Jay-Z. Kanye left TIDAL over a money dispute earlier this year – the culmination of an extensive feud between the two. Despite Jay-Z hitting out at Kanye on his recent ‘4:44’ album, though, September saw reports that the two were set to settle their differences.

Meanwhile, Kanye West made a surprise live appearance at a Kid Cudi concert in Chicago earlier this week. West last performed almost a year ago before he cancelled the remainder of his ‘Saint Pablo’ tour and was hospitalised ‘for his own health and safety.’

The cancellation came after a concert in Sacramento where he controversially cut his set short after just 30 minutes following a lengthy tirade against Beyonce, claiming that Jay-Z had the means to have him killed.

West joined Cudi on stage to perform ‘Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1’ from 2016’s ‘The Life of Pablo’ album.