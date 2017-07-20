Kanye West reportedly set to fire back at Jay-Z over ‘4:44’ barbs with new music

The 'Watch The Throne' pair aren't seeing eye-to-eye - especially after the Brooklyn rapper appeared to call 'Ye out on his new album

Kanye West is reportedly ready to respond to the lyrical barbs Jay-Z aimed at him in ‘4:44’ with brand new music.

The ‘Watch The Throne’ pair’s deteriorating relationship suffered a further blow late last month after the release of the Brooklyn rapper’s 13th solo studio album, with Jay appearing to take aim at West with a number of lyrical digs. The situation was further complicated by West’s subsequent exit from Jay-Z’s exclusive streaming platform Tidal over a money dispute.

West, who last released an album in February 2016 with ‘The Life of Pablo’, is now reportedly set to fire back at Jay-Z’s disparaging lyrics with new music of his own.

Speaking on Joe Budden’s latest podcast, co-host Mal revealed that he’d bumped into West recently in LA.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“I had a cool little conversation with Kanye in L.A.,” he recalled. “He said he’s got a few words in response to what Jay had on ‘4:44’ when his next record comes out.

“There’s some malice,” he continued. “He wasn’t smiling. He was smiling before that conversation started. He said some funny shit. He said, ‘Yeah man, I was next to Jay for years standing right next to him – why he didn’t give me no jewels he put on the album?’ [West] was like, ‘Damn, [Jay] could have schooled me to all of this shit when I was right next to him.’”

Listen to the discussion below, which kicks off at the 1:33:00 mark.

Episode 121 | “Join Forces” by The Joe Budden Podcast R Kelly, Justice League vs Chance, Mayweather vs McGregor, Swiss vs Timbo, Mike Vick vs Kaepernick, and more!

Back in May, it was reported that West was recording in a secret mountaintop location in remote Wyoming.