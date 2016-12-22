Kanye West pays tribute to Vogue editor Franca Sozzani

The ‘Vogue Italia’ Editor In Chief passed away earlier today

Kanye West has paid tribute to ‘Vogue Italia’ Editor In Chief Franca Sozzani. Sozzani passed away today (December 22) aged 66.

Sozzani invited Kanye to work on a new project in 2013. At the Dream For Future Of Africa Foundation event in October 2013, Franca praised a newly-engaged Kanye and teased an upcoming project. “We just [figured] out a new project for next year,” she told E! News. “It’s about Africa, art and music. He’s more than music. He’s not only about music.”

Kanye took to twitter to pay his respects for Sozzani; “Franca Sozzani was always so nice and sincere,” he wrote. “You will be deeply missed.” He accompanied the tweet with a black and white portrait photo of Sozzani.

Vogue reports that Sozzani was born in Mantua. Her father, a classic Italian patriarch, was an industrial engineer who did not approve his daughter’s early ambitions to study physics. She studied literature and philosophy at university in Milan.

In 1988, she was appointed Editor in Chief of Italian Vogue—the same month that Anna Wintour was made the Editor in Chief at American Vogue.

Bella Hadid also expressed her sadness at the loss of the icon with an Instagram photo and message. “RIP beautiful, incredible, talented Franca Sozzani. Speechless…” the model wrote, with a photo of Franca in gown.

Madonna also posted a black and white shot of Sozzani as a tribute. She wrote, “RIP Franca Sozzani! A trail blazer and a True Rebel. You are loved and adored by so many! We will miss you. Respect and admiration!!”