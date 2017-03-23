Kanye West collaborator confirms ‘Cruel Winter’ is “really done”

The long-awaited second compilation from Ye's G.O.O.D. Music label has been in the works for over four years

Kanye West collaborator CyHi the Prynce has claimed that ‘Cruel Winter’ – the long-awaited follow-up to the 2012 compilation ‘Cruel Summer’ – is “really done.”

The 2012 compilation was released by West’s label, G.O.O.D. Music, and featured appearances from the likes of Jay Z, John Legend and Pusha T, as well as West himself. The project also spawned the singles ‘Clique’, ‘Mercy’ and ‘Cold’.

The follow-up to ‘Cruel Summer’ – tentatively titled ‘Cruel Winter’ – has reportedly been in the works since 2012, but no release has been forthcoming as yet. However, Prynce – who appeared on a number of tracks on ‘Cruel Summer’ – has appeared to confirm that not only does ‘Cruel Winter’ exist, but it has indeed been completed.

Speaking to Complex, Prynce – who will soon release his new album, ‘No Dope On Sunday’ – said that ‘Cruel Winter’ was “really done.”

“To be all the way honest with y’all, it’s really done,” he revealed. “The thing is, it’s so many superstars, to get everybody on one accord and moving at the same time is tough. We got enough to put a ‘Cruel Winter’, ‘Cruel Summer’, ‘Cruel Autumn’, and ‘Cruel Spring’ out.”

Watch the full interview with Prynce below.

