Kanye West suing insurers for not paying out over cancelled tour due to alleged drug use

Rapper cancelled his Saint Pablo tour shortly before being hospitalised last year

Kanye West is suing an insurance company after it allegedly refused to pay out over his cancelled Saint Pablo tour last year.

Last November, the rapper cancelled the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour following a concert in Sacramento where he controversially cut his set short after just 30 minutes following an onstage rant.

West was later hospitalised and it was reported that he was suffering from “temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration.”

Now, as The Hollywood Reporter reveals, West has filed a lawsuit for $10 million against various syndicates of the insurance company Lloyd’s of London, accusing the company of refusing to pay out compensation for the cancelled gigs due to West’s alleged drug use.

According to the lawsuit, the insurers “suggested that they may deny coverage of the claim on the unsupportable contention that use of marijuana by Kanye caused the medical condition”.

It is also alleged that the insurance company refused to believe the validity of West’s ill-health and demanded an “independent medical examination” as well as examinations under oath, which were obtained.

The complaint adds: “Performing artists who pay handsomely to insurance companies within the Lloyd’s of London marketplace to obtain show tour ‘non-appearance or cancellation’ insurance should take note of the lesson to be learned from this lawsuit: Lloyd’s companies enjoy collecting bounteous premiums; they don’t enjoy paying claims, no matter how legitimate. Their business model thrives on conducting unending ‘investigations,’ of bona fide coverage requests, stalling interminably, running up their insured’s costs, and avoiding coverage decisions based on flimsy excuses. The artists think they they’re buying peace of mind. The insurers know they’re just selling a ticket to the courthouse.”

