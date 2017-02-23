Life-size golden Kanye West Jesus statue appears in Hollywood

Rapper is immortalised at last

A giant gold statue of Kanye West has been erected on Hollywood Boulevard.

The work of art by LA street artist Plastic Jesus likens West to Jesus being crucified.

The rapper’s arms are outstretched, with nails in his hands, a crown of thorns adorns his head and he is wearing YEEZY Boost 350 trainers.

The sculpture, entitled ‘False Idol’, resides on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue.

It will also appear in Plastic Jesus’ exhibition with Billy Morrison, ‘Anesthesia: The Art of Oblivion,’ tomorrow (February 24). You can view the sculpture below.

“[West is] a genius at writing and producing but he’s not a God, and that’s where we put him. Until there’s an issue in his life or a hiccup in his career, then we crucify him,” Plastic Jesus told The Hollywood Reporter.

He continued: “By all means, treat and respect these people as artists, but don’t make them into gods – because we crucify our gods.”

Meanwhile, West recently denied calling Drake “over-played” after his fellow rapper hit out at the star for “publicly shitting on me”.

There had been recent rumours that the pair could release collaborative music, but Drake appeared to criticise Kanye in a new interview, saying: “I’m not really sure what he’s referring to half the time”.

He appeared to take offence to comments from West back in November, when he seemed to suggest that Drake and DJ Khaled’s ‘For Free’ was over-played by radio.

Told by a paparazzo that he “agrees that Drake’s music is over-played”, West replied: “I never said that”.

Drake recently said about Kanye’s previous mid-gig rant: “I don’t know, I think everybody has their own little things going on, I’m not really sure what he’s referring to half the time, because in the same breath, I went from being… like working on a project with him, to him sorta publicly shitting on me and DJ Khaled for being on the radio too much.”