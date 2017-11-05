Watch Kanye West make surprise live appearance with Kid Cudi

He performed a cut from 'The Life of Pablo'

Kanye West made a surprise live appearance at a Kid Cudi concert in Chicago last night (Nov 4).

West last performed almost a year ago before he cancelled the remainder of his ‘Saint Pablo’ tour and was hospitalised ‘for his own health and safety.’

The cancellation came after a concert in Sacramento where he controversially cut his set short after just 30 minutes following a lengthy tirade against Beyonce, claiming that her husband and West’s former friend and collaborator Jay Z had the means to have him killed.

West joined Cudi on stage to perform ‘Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1’ from 2016’s The Life of Pablo. Watch fan-filmed footage below.

@KIDCUDI X KANYE WEST IN CHICAGO 👾🌑☄️🏄🏾‍♂️🛰 A post shared by Kameron Casey (@kamcasey) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

Last week (Oct 31), a new track by CyHi The Prynce featuring Kanye West was released.

Georgia rapper CyHi The Prynce is signed to West’s GOOD Music label. He’s worked with Kanye on numerous occasions in the past, including a guest verse on ‘So Appalled’ from ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’. He also has 11 credits on West’s latest album ‘The Life Of Pablo’. Kanye executive-produced the rapper’s ‘Black Hystori Project’ mixtape in 2014 and its 2015 follow-up ‘Black Hystori Project 2: N.A.A.C.P’.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Beck and Kanye could work together in the future, with Beck revealing that he has “reached out” to West with the offer to collaborate on music together.

The pair made headlines when West caused a scene by following Beck on stage at the 2015 GRAMMY Awards – claiming that he should “respect artistry” after he picked up the award for ‘Best Album’ for ‘Morning Phase‘ ahead of Beyonce.