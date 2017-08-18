"They’re going to drop some crazy collaboration out of the blue"

Kanye West and Kid Cudi are reportedly working on a secret project together, after settling their previous differences.

According to U.S. publication Page Six, the rapper is holed up in a studio in Japan with Cudi to work on his first major project since releasing The Life Of Pablo together.

A source said: “They’re going to drop some crazy collaboration out of the blue. They’re going to drop some surprise project on everybody. They’re recording it now. Nobody knows what it is — or what it sounds like . . . There are no professionals in the room. It’s just Cudi, Kanye and an engineer. They’re recording together in Japan.”

Cudi was previously considered Kanye’s protege after he signed to G.O.O.D Music, but they fell out after Cudi branded him “fake” and accused him of making “corny shit”.

In response, Kanye later told a crowd at his St Pablo tour: “I birthed you… I’m so hurt. I feel so disrespected. Kid Cudi, we’re two black men in a racist world.”

Long time no see @kidcudi and #kanyewest. Thank you for coming to my studio. It was fire 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Takashi Murakami (@takashipom) on Aug 11, 2017 at 3:41am PDT

But there were later signs that the pair had settled their differences, after Cudi claimed that Kanye was the “most influential artist” of the last 10 years.

The rumours of a possible collaboration were also fuelled last week when Japanese artist Takashi Murakami shared a photo of the two visiting his studio in Los Angeles.