Kanye West and Kim Kardashian ‘expecting third child’ as surrogate becomes pregnant

Reports cite January 2018 as the due date

Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian are reportedly expecting their third child after a surrogate hired to give birth to the baby has become pregnant.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The rapper married reality TV star Kardashian in 2014. Their first-born, daughter North “Nori” West, was born in 2013, with son Saint West following in 2015. The couple reportedly hired a surrogate for a sum of upwards of $45,000 back in June, with the surrogate now pregnant, according to reports.

People reports of the surrogate’s pregnancy, with TMZ citing January 2018 as the expected due date. A source reportedly told People that “the entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate.”

“Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process,” the source added. “They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy. They don’t want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it’s born.”

Doctors had previously warned Kardashian of possible health risks of her carrying another baby. Kardashian suffered from placenta accreta during her last pregnancy, a condition which sees the placenta grows into the womb’s wall, preventing it from easily detaching at birth.

West, who last released an album in February 2016 with ‘The Life of Pablo’, is reportedly working on a new album. Back in May, it was reported that West was recording in a secret mountaintop location in remote Wyoming.

Reports also recently suggested that West is ready to respond to the lyrical barbs Jay-Z aimed at him on his ‘4:44’ album.

Speaking on Joe Budden’s latest podcast, co-host Mal revealed that he’d bumped into West recently in LA. “I had a cool little conversation with Kanye in L.A.,” he recalled. “He said he’s got a few words in response to what Jay had on ‘4:44’ when his next record comes out.

“There’s some malice,” he continued. “He wasn’t smiling. He was smiling before that conversation started. He said some funny shit. He said, ‘Yeah man, I was next to Jay for years standing right next to him – why he didn’t give me no jewels he put on the album?’ [West] was like, ‘Damn, [Jay] could have schooled me to all of this shit when I was right next to him.’”