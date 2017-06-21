Kanye West and Kim Kardashian ‘hire surrogate’ for third child

Health concerns have so far prevented the couple from adding to their family

Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian have reportedly hired a surrogate to give birth to their third child.

The rapper married reality TV star Kardashian in 2014. Their first-born, daughter North “Nori” West, was born in 2013, with son Saint West following in 2015.

The couple have discussed having another child recently, with Kardashian revealing that doctors have warned of possible health risks of her carrying another baby.

Now, a source has allegedly told People that West and Kardashian have hired a surrogate to carry their baby. Kardashian had recently spoken about how she wanted to “explore surrogacy”.

TMZ also reports that the surrogate will be paid $45,000, with an extra $5,000 per child (if there are multiples) and another $4,000 if she “loses reproductive organs”.

Both the star’s sister Khloe Kardashian and friend Chrissy Teigen had previously offered to be her surrogate.

Kardashian suffered from placenta accreta during her last pregnancy, a condition which sees the placenta grows into the womb’s wall, preventing it from easily detaching at birth.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Beyonce has given birth to twins.

Earlier this month saw new Kanye West tracks leak online featuring Migos, Young Thug and A$AP Rocky.

One of the tracks was called ‘Euro (Switch Hands)’, featuring A$AP Rocky, while the second song called ‘Hold Tight’ featured Migos and Young Thug.