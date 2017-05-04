Kanye West and Kim Kardashian collaborate on new kids clothing line

'The Kids Supply' will launch on Friday

Kim Kardashian has announced a new kids clothing line in collaboration with husband Kanye West.

Last year, West hinted at his plans for a children’s clothing range, saying in an interview with Vogue: “I want to do 200 stores in the next year, but that’s just me saying what I want. I’m not saying it’ll definitely happen, but you might as well state out loud what you want, as that’ll put you one step closer to getting it”.

Now Kardashian has announced that their company The Kids Supply will launch tomorrow (May 5). She tweeted: “For the past few years Kanye and I have made almost all of our kids clothes and we have collaborated on a new kids line… TheKidsSupply has been what we’ve been working on for a long time. I’m so excited about this!”

Kardashian also hinted that there would be a pop-up store in Calabasas, the area of Los Angeles where the couple live.

See Kardashian’s tweets, plus previews of the clothes from her Snapchat, below.

dfpad-mpu-2 NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Earlier this week tabloid reports suggested that West refused to attend the Met Gala because of a headline storm involving Kardashian and her sister Kourtney in Mexico.

dfpad-mpu-3

Kanye was reportedly angered by some explicit photos of his wife Kim on the beach. The Sun reported of a friend close to the couple revealing that “Kanye has helped turned Kim into a fashion icon and he feels those pictures with Kourtney have made her look cheap, damaging her brand. Their behaviour completely detracted from Kim’s current standing in the industry.”