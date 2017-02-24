Kanye West to launch own make-up brand

Rapper reportedly planning to enter the cosmetics industry

Kanye West is reportedly planning on launching his own line of cosmetics.

According to legal documents filed by West and obtained by TMZ, the rapper is looking to produce his own “make-up, perfumes, lotions and other cosmetics” under his DONDA brand.

West launched his “creative content company” DONDA in 2012, claiming that it would “pick up where Steve Jobs left off”. So far the company has produced album artwork, music videos, marketing campaigns and stage design. Kanye has indicated that he would like the company to invest in projects as wide ranging as medical research and alternative energy resources to creating a “luxury search engine”.

Meanwhile, a giant gold statue of Kanye West was recently erected on Hollywood Boulevard. See in the photo beneath.

The work of art by LA street artist Plastic Jesus likens West to Jesus being crucified. The rapper’s arms are outstretched, with nails in his hands, a crown of thorns adorns his head and he is wearing YEEZY Boost 350 trainers. The sculpture, entitled ‘False Idol’, resides on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue.

West also recently denied calling Drake “over-played” after his fellow rapper hit out at the star for “publicly shitting on me”. There had been recent rumours that the pair could release collaborative music.

