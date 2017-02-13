Kanye West reportedly lost his memory following recent hospitalisation

Collaborator Malik Yusef gives update on rapper's health and recovery

Kanye West reportedly suffered memory loss following his recent hospitalisation, according to one of the rapper’s collaborators.

Malik Yusef, who has worked with West since the early 2000s, spoke to Popsugar at last night’s Grammys when he gave an update about West’s health.

“I’ve been to his house [and] sat down with him for about six, seven hours, just walking through his health and recovery,” Yusef said. “His memory is coming back, which is super good. [He’s] just healing, spending time with his family.”

“[Youngest child] Saint is getting big and is walking, playing with toys, so that invigorates [Kanye],” he added.

Yusef also confirmed that West is not working on new music at the moment.

Getty Images for Yeezy Season 4

Kanye was hospitalised in November “for his own health and safety”. It came after a concert in Sacramento where he controversially cut his set short after just 30 minutes following a lengthy rant about Beyonce, claiming that her husband Jay Z had the means to have him killed.

He also caused controversy and split opinion when he admitted that he “would have voted” for Donald Trump, later meeting the future President at Trump Tower.

In recent weeks, West appears to distanced himself from Trump, deleting all his pro-Trump tweets while his camp denied that he is producing a diss track aimed at Trump.