Kanye West launches new line of $13,000 necklaces

The rapper's Yeezy fashion range has introduced a new - and very high-end - jewellery section to its collection

Kanye West has launched a new jewellery line through his Yeezy fashion brand, which includes a $13,000 (£10,490) necklace.

The Yeezy Supply store has significantly bolstered its online collection with the new additions, which include a selection of chains and necklaces that were made in collaboration with Jacob & Co.’s Jacob Arabo. Also up for sale are a set of rings (which start at $1500) and bracelets ($9500).

The most eye-catching addition to the store is the $13,000-priced 18-karat chain, which features religious iconography on its pendant. According to Vogue, West explained that the pricey chain and the other jewellery pieces was representative of his attempt to “create something that represented timeless love.”

See an image of the $13,000-chain below, and view the new additions to the Yeezy Supply Store here.

West will also oversee the release of the latest set of Yeezy trainers later this month.

The new release have been dubbed the “cream white” iteration, featuring an all-white Primeknit upper that sits atop of a white Boost midsole. The trainers also feature the signature SPLY-350 stripe in all-white, which sit on the side panels of each shoe. It’s not known yet whether or not the shoes will be a limited or general release.