Kanye West accused of ‘bad behaviour’ over New York Fashion Week show

Kanye West has been criticised by New York Fashion Week organisers for being “disruptive” and showing “bad behaviour” in failing to inform the schedule co-ordinators of his upcoming show.

The rapper will debut his Yeezy Season 5 collection at New York Fashion Week later this month, with his latest range set to be presented at 5pm on February 15 at Pier 59 Studios.

Both of West’s last two fashion launches have made headlines. His Season 4 fashion show took place at New York City’s Roosevelt Island last September and featured numerous slip-ups and setbacks, including models fainting. One attendee even likened it to being “kidnapped”. His Season 3 launch took place at the city’s Madison Square Garden concert venue in April 2016 and was live-streamed. Vogue editor Anna Wintour later revealed that she got trapped in the venue’s basement for half an hour as she was trying to leave.

Now, speaking to Women’s Wear Daily, Steven Kolb, President and Chief Executive Officer of the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) has hit out at West, stating that he was not made aware of West’s plan, leading now to a clash in the schedule.

Kolb said: “Once again, CFDA was not approached or consulted about the possibility of Kanye West showing on the official New York Fashion Week schedule. As the scheduler of the week, the CFDA works with more than 300 brands to identify appropriate times for them to show their collections and avoid scheduling conflicts. Not going through the proper channels is disruptive to the whole week and unfair to designers who have secured spots through the formal procedure.”

“This bad behaviour is not acceptable to the CFDA and should not be tolerated by the industry. Because of this, the CFDA will not list Kanye West on the official schedule. However, the CFDA is more than willing to work with Kanye on securing an available time slot.”

Meanwhile, it has recently been reported that West is ready to resurrect his cancelled ‘Saint Pablo’ tour, suggesting he could bring his live show to the UK after all.

West cancelled the remainder of his latest tour before its US leg had been completed back in November after he was hospitalised “for his own health and safety.”

This appeared to scupper any plans West may have had to bring his live show to the UK and Europe in 2017. Before then, it had been heavily rumoured that he was preparing to announce UK and European dates.