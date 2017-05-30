Kanye West’s original album title for ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ revealed

Former Def Jam intern recalls how the album initially sounded a lot different

Kanye West‘s classic album ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ was originally called ‘Donda’s Boy’, according to reports.

West released the record in November 2010, with a former intern at his label Def Jam now revealing that when Kanye first played the album it had a completely different title and feel.

Rory Farrell told the A Waste Of Time podcast that the album originally went by the name ‘Donda’s Boy’ (West’s mother Donda passed away in 2007) and consisted of ten guest-less tracks, nine of which were ten minutes long and one (‘Runaway’) stretching to 20 minutes.

“I was in meetings that interns were not supposed to be in,” Farrell said, describing how West turned up at the Def Jam office and demanded that everyone be wearing suits. “Everyone comes into the office looking like a terrible funeral,” he added, describing a scene where Kanye starts to drink from a medieval goblet before the meeting begins.

Farrell continued: “He then takes out his laptop and starts playing ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’. At this time, it was called ‘Donda’s Boy’, I don’t know if that ever went out but it was called ‘Donda’s Boy’… It was all Kanye. ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ but it was just Kanye West [with no featured guests]. And it was amazing.”

Listen to the full podcast episode below, the Kanye bit starts at the 43-minute mark.

