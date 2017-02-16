Kanye West, Paul McCartney, Dirty Projectors and Ezra Koenig song reportedly recorded

Dirty Projectors’ Dave Longstreth reveals that the collaboration between the artists.

A song featuring Kanye West, Paul McCartney, Dirty Projectors and Vampire Weekend‘s Ezra Koenig was allegedly recorded by Dirty Projectors’ Dave Longstreth.

McCartney previously teamed up with Kanye West for the collaborative song ‘FourFiveSeconds’ which also featured Rihanna. The bridge was written by Dirty Projectors’ Dave Longstreth.

Longstreth has revealed in a New York Times interview that this wasn’t the only song penned during the Kanye West sessions. During one sit-down, West played Longstreth and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig an improvised track composed of McCartney’s Wurlitzer noodling and some improvised West lyrics.

Longstreth heard the phrase “Memories can get you into trouble” and went off with Koenig to turn it into a song. “Maybe you’re with your girlfriend but thinking of your ex,” Longstreth said of its possible use. “Kanye didn’t wind up using it,” he added, “but it was good—maybe something will come of it down the line.”

Meanwhile, Sia has called on Kanye West to go fur free during the debut of his new fashion line at his Yeezy Season 5 show.

Taking to Twitter, Sia wrote; “Dear @kanyewest would you consider going fur free? This is the reality of fur for fashion – it’s so sad.” She added a YouTube video called ‘Under the Fur Coats: Rabbits’ Screams of Death’ to the tweet. You can see the tweet below.

Last June, Sia made the same plea to Kim Kardashian on Twitter with the same video. In December, after Azealia Banks posted a video cleaning out a wardrobe covered in what appeared to be chicken remains, Sia tweeted, “Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest shit I’ve ever heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard.”