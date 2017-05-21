Pusha T reportedly working with Kanye West at remote mountain-top studio

The first reports of West's current recording location surfaced earlier this month, with the rapper holed up in a remote location in Wyoming

Pusha T has reportedly linked up with Kanye West at the latter’s mountain-top studio in Wyoming to help West “find his creative voice.”

West has spent extended stints at the remote location in the past month, with reports claiming that he is currently working on new music at the Wyoming mountain retreat.

Pusha T – who has been a long-term affiliate and collaborator of West’s – has now reportedly joined the rapper at the studio, heightening speculation that new music is on the way. West released his last full-length album, ‘The Life of Pablo’, back in February 2016.

A source told Page Six that Pusha has offered support and guidance to West during his latest recording sessions. “He inspires Kanye to write. Kanye’s trying to find his creative voice again, and he has people there to help him get, and stay, on track. He’s still a little off and is trying to get himself back.”

The recent reports of West’s recording sessions follow the deletion of his social media presence. The rapper had been known for his vocal yet sporadic presence on Twitter, while he had referred to his Instagram account as “art” – last year, he uploaded 99 photos from a fashion shoot to the social platform following the cancellation of a live show.