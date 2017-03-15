Is Kanye West releasing a surprise NASA and VHS-themed project?

Reports suggest mysterious project could surface next week

There has been speculation that Kanye West could be about to drop a surprise new project, themed around NASA and old VHS tapes.

MTV News reports that its staff were sent a package today (March 15) containing a box “bearing the logo of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab”, a VHS tape featuring two hours of static and labelled ‘E PLURIBUS UNUM’ (which is the traditional motto of the United States of America), plus a mocked-up credit card in West’s name, along with the number 772233688 (which spells ‘Spaced Out’ on a phone key pad) and the words NASA and PROJECT-10. A website has also been found featuring the same number and including the date March 20, which is next Monday, along with a short Vimeo clip featuring two minutes of static (see below).

MTV speculate that West could be set to release his tenth album (if you include ‘Watch The Throne’ and ‘Cruel Summer’) next week, however a Def Jam spokesperson told them: “That sounds really weird and suspiciously like a hoax”.

It has also been pointed out how 20-year-old filmmaker Julian Klincewicz has been “trailing Kanye with what appears to be an old-school VHS camcorder over the last year”, which could link in with the VHS theme.

It is possible that the entire thing is a hoax. Recent rumours regarding Kanye releasing new music with Drake have turned out to be false.

NME has approached representatives of West for further comment. More information as we have it.