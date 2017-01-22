Kanye West reportedly ready to resurrect cancelled UK and European legs of ‘Saint Pablo’ tour

He also has "a few surprise projects" that'll emerge over the course of the year

Kanye West is reportedly ready to resurrect his cancelled ‘Saint Pablo’ tour, suggesting that the rapper will fulfill his touring obligations in the UK and Europe later this year.

West cancelled his latest tour before its US leg had been completed back in November after he was hospitalised “for his own health and safety.” This appeared to scupper any plans that the ‘Life of Pablo’ artist had in regards to bringing his live show to the UK and Europe in 2017, with West’s representatives apparently contacting promoters Live Nation to confirm the cancellation in December.

However, it now appears that West may be ready to resurrect the tour in the coming months. Reports have surfaced regarding the rapper’s return to the stage after E! Entertainment – who produce West’s wife Kim Kardashian’s reality show – cited an anonymous source close to West who claimed that the ‘Saint Pablo’ tour will resume in due course.

AFP/Getty Images

“Kanye has a few surprise projects coming up that involves music and concerts in the spring and summer. Plus he is working on his fashion line and some collaborations,” the source said. “Kanye wants to finish the tour. He loves his show, and he wants everyone in the world to see it.”

There has been no official confirmation or tour announcement from West’s camp, however.

Last week, it was revealed that West wasn’t invited to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday (January 20) as his music wasn’t deemed to be “traditionally American.”