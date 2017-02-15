Kanye West rumoured to premiere Drake collaboration ‘Lost Hills’ at New York Fashion Week show today

West has reportedly been teasing a project called 'Lost Hills'

There is speculation that Kanye West and Drake could release collaborative music at West’s New York Fashion Week show today (February 15).

The pair have worked together on numerous occasions, with Drake co-writing ’30 Hours’ from West’s album ‘The Life Of Pablo’, while West and Jay Z were billed as The Throne when they both appeared on the non-album version of Drake’s ‘Pop Style’.

After West confirmed work on a joint album with Drake last year, GQ style writer Jake Woolf has now uploaded images of alleged promo merch from Kanye’s Season 5 fashion show. It features the phrase ‘Lost Hills’.

Woolf went on to post a promotional picture which bills the event as featuring both West and Drake. When a fellow Twitter user noted that Drake is currently on tour in the UK, Woolf replied: “my assumption it’s just the release of a single”. See below.

West’s New York Fashion Show will be held tonight at 3pm EST (8pm UK time). He was previously accused of “bad behaviour” by the organisers.

Speaking to Vogue last September, West said of his work with Drake: “We’re just working on a bunch of music together, having fun going into the studio. We’re working on an album, so there’s some exciting things coming up soon.”

