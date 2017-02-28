Kanye West shares new 17-minute single featuring DJDS and The Dream

Welcome to the sprawling ' Bed Yeezy Season 5'

Kanye West has shared a new 17 minute single featuring The Dream and DJDS. Check out ‘BED YEEZY SEASON 5’ below.

The chilled and sprawling track is extended take on J Holiday’s ‘Bed’, and was aired during West’s New York Fashion Week Yeezy Season 5 show.

As Fader reports, the track was a demo written for Chris Brown 10 years ago, featured on the unofficial mixtape ‘Lovetape: The Demos’ and is a collaboration with ‘The Life Of Pablo‘ producers DJDS. Now Yeezy himself has shared it via Soundcloud.

DJDS previously revealed that this was ‘the soundtrack’ version of the track.

Meanwhile, Kanye West recently denied saying that Drake was ‘overplayed‘ after he was accused of ‘publicly shitting on him‘.

He’s also said to have recorded a new track with Paul McCartney, Dirty Projectors and Vampire Weekend‘s Ezra Koenig was allegedly recorded by Dirty Projectors’ Dave Longstreth.

Longstreth has revealed in a New York Times interview that this wasn’t the only song penned during the Kanye West sessions. During one sit-down, West played Longstreth and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig an improvised track composed of McCartney’s Wurlitzer noodling and some improvised West lyrics.

It has also been reported that West will be rescheduling his UK and European ‘Saint Pablo’ tour for later this year – after he was forced to cancel after being hospitalised ‘for his own health and safety‘.