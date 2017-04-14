Kanye West surprise Coachella appearance denied despite rumours

Festival sources dismiss recent reports

Kanye West won’t perform at this year’s Coachella Festival despite recent rumours.

Coachella takes place this weekend (April 14-16) and the weekend after (April 21-23) in Indio, California. Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga headline. Gaga replaces Beyonce, who had to pull out of headline after becoming pregnant.

With Kanye’s collaborators Schoolboy Q and Travis Scott both playing Coachella, rumours had circulated that West could be set to join them live. However, TMZ now reports that “sources” at the festival have denied this.

Last year saw West join A$AP Rocky onstage at Coachella, while Kanye himself headlined the festival in 2011.

Meanwhile, West has launched a new jewellery line through his Yeezy fashion brand, which includes a $13,000 (£10,490) necklace.

The Yeezy Supply store has significantly bolstered its online collection with the new additions, which include a selection of chains and necklaces that were made in collaboration with Jacob & Co.’s Jacob Arabo. Also up for sale are a set of rings (which start at $1500) and bracelets ($9500).

The most eye-catching addition to the store is the $13,000-priced 18-karat chain, which features religious iconography on its pendant. According to Vogue, West explained that the pricey chain and the other jewellery pieces was representative of his attempt to “create something that represented timeless love.”

View the new additions to the Yeezy Supply Store here.