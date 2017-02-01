Kanye West to debut Season 5 fashion collection this month

One guest likened the rapper-designer's last fashion show to being 'kidnapped'.

Kanye West will debut his Season 5 collection at New York Fashion Week later this month.

According to Vogue, the rapper-designer will present his latest range on February 15 at Pier 59 Studios, a venue familiar with the fashion set.

Both of West’s last two fashion launches have made headlines. His Season 4 fashion show took place at New York City’s Roosevelt Island last September and featured numerous slip-ups and setbacks. One attendee even likened it to being kidnapped.

His Season 3 launch took place at the city’s Madison Square Garden concert venue in April 2016 and was live-streamed. Vogue editor Anna Wintour later revealed that she got trapped in the venue’s basement for half an hour as she was trying to leave.

Getty

Meanwhile, it has recently been reported that West is ready to resurrect his cancelled ‘Saint Pablo’ tour, suggesting he could bring his live show to the UK after all.

West cancelled the remainder of his latest tour before its US leg had been completed back in November after he was hospitalised “for his own health and safety.”

This appeared to scupper any plans West may have had to bring his live show to the UK and Europe in 2017. Before then, it had been heavily rumoured that he was preparing to announce UK and European dates.