Kanye West denies producing Trump diss track

The rapper recently deleted all his pro-Trump tweets

Kanye West has reportedly denied that he has produced a Donald Trump diss track.

West famously embraced Trump during a meeting at Trump Tower back in December, with the then President-elect claiming that the pair had been friends for a “long time”. Kanye later explained that he had met with Trump to “discuss multicultural issues”, arguing on Twitter that “it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change”.

However, this week has seen Kanye appearing to distance himself from Trump by deleting all his previous tweets referencing their meeting. An upcoming rapper called King Myers appears to have now capitalised on the news by releasing ‘Propaganda’, a track that calls for Trump’s impeachment which he claims was produced by West himself.

TMZ has since reported that West’s camp has denied the claims, stating that Kanye had “nothing to do with the track” and that his “lawyers [are] on the job”.

Myers had taken to Twitter to make claims about the back story of his supposed collaboration with West, but was shot down by Kanye collaborator and GOOD Music President, Pusha T. Pusha tweeted in response to Myers: “I don’t know who you are bro, stop it”.

Following West’s meeting with Trump, it was revealed that the President didn’t invite Kanye to perform at his inauguration because the rapper’s music wasn’t “traditionally American” enough. Instead, the likes of 3 Doors Down, Sam Moore, Jon Voight and Chrisette Michele performed at the event.

