Kanye West and Tyga share collaborative track ‘Feel Me’

In September, Kanye welcomed Tyga on stage as a “new G.O.O.D. Music signee"

Kanye West and Tyga have shared a collaborative track ‘Feel Me’, releasing the track on New Year’s Eve.

West has previously shared songs on New Year’s Eve. 2014 saw the release of ‘Only One’, and last year he released ‘Facts’.

In September, Kanye welcomed Tyga on stage as a “new G.O.O.D. Music signee.” You can listen to ‘Feel Me’ here.

Last August, Tyga reportedly paid his former landlord so he can return to America without being arrested. Tyga was being sued by his former landlord after allegedly breaking the terms on a one year lease on a mansion in Malibu.

He failed to appear in court and an arrest warrant was subsequently issued. The landlord won a $480,000 (£370,000) judgement against him in March. According to TMZ, Tyga and his legal team settled the matter “to the mutual satisfaction of all parties”.

Getty

On Friday (December 30), John Legend insisted the “world needs” Kanye West despite his recent health problems.

The rapper cancelled the remainder of his US dates after he was hospitalised for ‘psychosis and exhaustion’ following a breakdown and a string of on-stage rants. He also cancelled plans for his upcoming ‘Saint Pablo’ 2017 UK and European tour.

Legend told Rolling Stone: “This is a very difficult life and a difficult business. I don’t want to try to play pop psychologist, so I’m not gonna try to analyse what’s happening with him.

”I just want him to do whatever he needs to do to feel better and to feel like he’s ready to go again, because music needs him. The world needs him. I think he’s such an important talent.”

He also admitted it can be tough balancing a career and family life.