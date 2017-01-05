Watch Kanye West recording in the studio in a new snippet from the Tyler, the Creator documentary

Lil Wayne also appears in the new 'Cherry Bomb' teaser

New footage from Tyler, the Creator‘s forthcoming documentary about his third studio album, ‘Cherry Bomb’, shows Kanye West recording his vocal part for the song ‘Smuckers’.

The film, which has been produced by Odd Future affiliates Illegal Civilisation, follows the LA rapper as he puts together his 2015 album, which also featured guest appearances from Pharrell, Charlie Wilson and ScHoolboy Q. Watch the film’s first trailer, which was released back in November, here.

The album’s two most high-profile guest appearances, however, are both featured in a new snippet that was released by Tyler’s media platform, Golf Media, today (January 5). In the video, Tyler explains how he put together the song ‘Smuckers’, with in-the-studio footage showing West recording his vocal part. Later in the clip, Lil Wayne explains how he was approached to feature on ‘Smuckers’.

Watch the new clip from the ‘Cherry Bomb’ documentary, and listen to ‘Smuckers’, below.

The ‘Cherry Bomb’ documentary doesn’t yet have an official release date, but the new snippet that’s been released promises that the full film will debut ‘soon’. The first 10 minutes of the documentary aired at Tyler’s annual Camp Flog Gnaw Festival in LA back in November.

Read more: Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival Looked Like A Last-Minute Contender For Festival Of The Year