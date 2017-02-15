This is what happened at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 show

No new music aired despite rumours of a Drake collaboration

Kanye West debuted his Yeezy Season 5 collection for Adidas at New York Fashion Week today (February 15).

The fashion show took place at NYC’s Pier 59 Studios, with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Anna Wintour and Sofia Richie in attendance.

Despite rumours that West would unveil a Drake collaboration during the show, no new music from Kanye aired. Instead, the show was soundtracked by The-Dream covering J Holiday’s ‘Bed’, which he co-wrote, played on repeat.

West’s new clothing featured the phrases “Lost Hills” and “Calabasas”. A projection showed the models on a big screen before they took to the runway. Kanye failed to come out at the end of the show.

Both of West’s previous two fashion launches have made headlines. His Season 4 fashion show took place at New York City’s Roosevelt Island last September and featured numerous slip-ups and setbacks, including models fainting. One attendee even likened it to being “kidnapped”. His Season 3 launch took place at the city’s Madison Square Garden concert venue in April 2016 and was live-streamed. Vogue editor Anna Wintour later revealed that she got trapped in the venue’s basement for half an hour as she was trying to leave.

West was previously accused of “bad behaviour” by the organisers for failing to inform them of his show plans.

Read more: If Kanye West Lyrics Were Valentine’s Day Cards